Black-owned business tour held in downtown Macon

"Supporting a Black business is supporting an American business"

MACON, Ga. — The first annual buy Black downtown Macon tour was held Saturday.

People shopping in downtown Macon had the opportunity to shop with Black-owned businesses.

Many businesses have struggled during the pandemic. The event was an opportunity to help those local businesses earn some revenue during such a difficult time.

It was also a good time for local businesses to network.

Program Manager of One World Link Nancy Cleveland says it's important for everyone to stand behind these businesses.

"If we get more people opening businesses and supporting businesses that are Black-owned we can raise the quality of life for all citizens of Macon, and supporting a Black business is supporting an American business. So, we invite all people, no matter what race or ethnicity, to come out and support," she said.