Eric Burton, lead singer of Black Pumas, partnered with Fender to send 30 acoustic guitars to music students

MACON, Ga. — Last weekend, students with the Otis Music Camp got a big surprise from the Black Pumas, a Grammy nominated soul band based out of Austin, Texas.

After meeting with the campers for a masterclass in June, lead singer Eric Burton decided to send 30 Fender acoustic guitars to the Otis Redding Foundation.

"He thought it would be a great idea to gift each student with their own Fender guitar and we thought he was joking," says director Justin Andrews. "Lo and behold, a couple of weeks later we get a pallet of 30 Fender guitars."

Andrews says that Burton spent an hour with the group talking about the music industry and answering all of their questions.

Burton plans to stay in touch with every student and wants to hear the music they produce.

Kids drove by the foundation to pick their guitars up on Saturday.

"It was full of joy to see that, especially with kids who are so in tune with their musical abilities," says Andrews. "It also gives them the ability to broaden their horizons."

Andrews says that several campers expressed wanting to begin learning or improving their guitar skills.

Now, with the new gifts from Black Pumas, they can.

"We will definitely nurture this relationship with Eric Burton, Black Pumas, and Fender because this was something amazing that came out of camp that we were not expecting at all," says Andrews.