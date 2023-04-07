Derrick Whittle was killed in a car crash while responding to an emergency call in 2011. His life will be honored in Blairsville Saturday, April 15.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A Union County Sheriff's deputy is being honored at a blood drive Saturday, April 15.

A nonprofit blood center, Blood Assurance, and the family of the fallen deputy will honor the life and work of Derrick Whittle.

Whittle, who was 38, was hurt in a car crash while responding to an emergency call in September of 2011. Whittle died days later at a hospital in Chattanooga.

The blood center organizes the drive event twice a year to honor Whittle because of the overwhelming response from community members. Officials with the blood center said since the first blood drive in 2012, they had collected over 800 units of blood.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Haralson Memorial Civic Center.

The blood center said donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds or more. They also must be in good health, the organization stated. According to Blood Assurance organizers, donors who are 16 years old must have parental consent to give their blood.

Those who would like to donate are asked by the organization to drink plenty of fluids and eat a meal that is rich in iron before donating. Those who give their blood will receive a Super Donor t-shirt for their services, organizers said.

For those interested in donating, visit here or call at 800-962-0628.