WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The McAfee Packing Company in Wrightsville was damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to city councilwoman Jan Martin, the fire started at the packing company on N Valley Street around 1 p.m. Everyone got out safely.

She said the business has been around since 1957 and that it’s always been popular around the region for its sausage.

Martin added that McAfee gained even more business during the pandemic because people were having trouble getting meat and they were able to supply it.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including: Johnson County and Wrightsville Fire and EMS, Wrightsville Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the fire stations from Johnson State Prison and Montgomery State Prison.

