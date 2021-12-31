'A win for everybody': Bleckley County cheer lands third state title

The Royals join Dodge County, West Laurens and Mary Persons as one of Central Georgia's elite cheer programs.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Even after the Bleckley County Royals had finished their performance in the 2021 GHSA Cheerleading State Championships, the waiting game had only just begun.

“We had hit, but so did every other team in our division," said senior Gabbi Ragan. "And so it was very nerve wracking, like 'Wow did we really do good enough to win?' And then when they called our name; it was like 'Wow, we really did that!' Super unbelievable.”

The Royals would win the 2021 Class AA state title by the slimmest of margins: one half of a point. It marked the third state title for the Bleckley County Cheer program.

In her eighth season as head coach, Heather Davis finally found a way to break through with her 2021 team. She herself once cheered at Bleckley County High School, but was never able to win quite like this.

“I didn’t get to win it as a cheerleader, but now I’m winning it as an adult and somebody who’s just invested in not only these girls but in a lot of these kids here and just the pride we have in our school," Davis said. "Bleckley County’s the best place to be, I don’t care what anybody says. It was like a win for everybody.”