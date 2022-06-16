Bleckley County deputies discover body in Ocmulgee river

Deputies responded to Dykes Landing around 8:50 a.m. about a car found in the river.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley County deputies discovered a body on Thursday afternoon in the Ocmulgee river.

While removing the car, deputies found a body inside.

The body was removed from the car and an autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff's Office and the GBI are investigating.