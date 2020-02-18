COCHRAN, Ga. — This week, our Junior Journalist Sophia Boling traveled to Bleckley County to introduce you to this week's top teacher, Jenna Maddox.

Maddox has been the librarian and Instructional Technology Specialist for Bleckley County Elementary School for the last two years.

"I have loved the elementary school being with all of these students. They are so good to me," said Maddox.

Josie Lanfair and Kolton Brown are Mrs. Maddox's media assistants and they come in every morning and afternoon to help her with the library.

They both nominated their favorite teacher, and did it without knowing they were both writing in!

"I know Mrs. Maddox is tops because she is kind, generous, and treats everyone the same," said Brown in his letter to 13WMAZ.

"Mrs. Maddox is hard working and still helpful," said Lanfair. "She makes my day and that is why Mrs. Maddox should be 'My Teacher is Tops.'"

She started out wanting to be a dentist, so she got a biology degree.

After talking to her college counselor, that plan changed.

"'If you could be one thing and money was no object, what would you be?' and I said, 'A teacher.'"

She said that was a great decision.

Maddox started out at Bleckley County High School, but said she wanted to be a part of younger kids' education.

"It's just so important just teaching them social skills and just things they can use when they get a little older," said Maddox.

She was born and raised in Cochran and she said this is her home and she has no plans to leave.

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Maj. Bailey Smith

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Christie Cavender

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Selena Woodard

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Jeremy Ikner

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Amanda Hill

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.