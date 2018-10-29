The Bleckley County High School Future Farmers of America team is now back home after competing in the FFA National Championships this past weekend in Indiana.

Bleckley's agriculture teacher, Walt Parks, says it takes a unique group to do well in the Ag Mechanics and Technology Systems category.

"You have to have a student that's intelligent, who understands mechanical and engineering operations, and who can think quick and do problem solving," said Parks.

Team members Louie Lumley and Seth Dubois helped make that perfect combination to take home the National Championship title for Ag Mechanics and Technology Systems.

According to Parks, this has not been done in the state of Georgia for at least ten years.

"Only about two teams in Georgia have won it, and they've both been from Bleckley County," Parks said.

Lumley had a perfect score in his electrical competition, and the highest score in Environmental resources, while Dubois scored 7th overall individually.

Bleckley faced off with 45 of the best FFAs from across the nation, but that didn't stop them from claiming the National Champions title.

Lumley says winning their category in this day and age is an honor.

"As the population grows, we are going to need to produce more food on the same amount of land, and so technology has to improve in order to increase yields to the farm," Lumley said.

Seth Dubois says the skills he's learned will continue to help him as he heads off to the Navy.

"It's given me opportunities to practice skills that I would have learned anywhere else," Dubois said.

Their names will now hold a place on Bleckley High's wall of FFA champions.

"It's great, I don't know how to describe it really," Lumley said.

It's a title that has been years in the making.

Congrats again to the Bleckley County FFA! Well done!

