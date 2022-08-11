x
Four Bleckley County students taken to hospital after minor bus crash

There were no serious injuries.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Four students were taken to the hospital after a car hit a school bus at the Cochran Bypass on Thursday morning, according to a post from Bleckley County Schools.

There was a two-car accident that caused one of the cars to hit the school bus that was stopped at the red light.

Two students in one of the cars and two students on the bus were taken to the hospital. There were no serious injuries. The parents of all students on the bus are being contacted. 

