Bleckley County High School junior killed in wreck, another student hospitalized

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an overnight wreck that left a 16-year-old dead

COCHRAN, Ga. — Bleckley County High School is mourning the death of a student in a car accident.

According to Principal Matt Gibbs, 16-year-old junior Seth Payne was killed in an overnight wreck involving another student.

Gibbs says this school year was Payne’s first year back in Bleckley County Schools since the fifth grade, and the other student involved is in the hospital.

“Every time I’ve ever had any interactions with him, [he] always a nice kid…he was close to some of the kids within our school and they’re hurting,” said Gibbs.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

We have contacted them for more information and this story will be updated when we hear back from them.