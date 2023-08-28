Bleckley County Interim Sheriff running to maintain role

Daniel Cape was named interim sheriff on Aug. 21.

Bleckley County interim Sheriff Daniel Cape has announced he is running for Sheriff, according to a press release.

"I am excited to announce that I am seeking to retain the Office of Sheriff in the upcoming November special election. I am starting my campaign by reaching out to friends, support groups, and community leaders to ask for your continued endorsement and support," Cape says via the release.

The release says Cape has been in law enforcement for 22 years.

"I want to do everything within my capabilities to continue to make our community a quality and safe place to live, work and raise our families," Cape says in the release.

The special election will be held on Nov. 7.

This comes after former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody pleaded guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett at a hotel bar in Cobb County. There was a state sheriff's convention happening at the hotel.

Coody wrote a resignation letter to the governor and Cape took over as the interim sheriff shortly after Coody's resignation was announced.

Qualification for the special election will be held at the Office of the Probate Court of Bleckley County, located on the first floor of the Bleckley County Courthouse. The fee to qualify will be $1,927.66

The dates and hours of qualifying will be:

Monday, Sept. 11 – Thursday, Sept. 14: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Any person not registered to vote and wants to vote in the special election must be registered by Oct. 10. Early voting will run from Oct. 16- Nov. 3. They will also hold Saturday voting on Oct. 21 and 28.