Bleckley County Royals get ready to play before a packed stadium

The Royals are getting ready to take on Hawkinsville in their season opener

COCHRAN, Ga. — While mask policies continue to evolve across Central Georgia school districts, Bleckley County remains focused on making this fall as ‘normal’ as possible.

Regardless of what happens, the Royals are just grateful to be here.

"It's just a blessing from God to be able to be around these kids and not really have restrictions and be able to have fun with them and be able to be a part of their lives again,” said Coach Van Lassiter.

Students are returning to the classroom on Aug. 10, which means more time on campus and more time between the lines.

“It makes my life a lot easier because the guys are already here and there's no vacations, there's no parents needing to take them to do this or that,” said Lassiter.

So how are the boys shaping up?

“It feels great just knowing that you get to play with your boys and everything. I've just got to make good reads and everything, and just don't get overwhelmed and everything,” said senior QB James Teston.

There’s no doubt that Bleckley County still thinks there’s room to improve. The Royals have time to work out those kinks, but when week one rolls around, nothing will matter more than having the purple and gold back in the seats.

“Everybody's ready. I'm pumped and everybody on the team is pumped, especially playing Dodge County this year,” said Teston.

“I'm hoping that it's going to be packed houses and yelling fans and people excited about seeing the Royals make a lot of plays all over the field,” said Lassiter.

You heard that right, Bleckley County plans for a full capacity crowd and while masks may have been encouraged a year ago, that doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore.

“Our county has done a phenomenal job of giving us information on how to be safe and be the best we can be and still have productive practices,” said Lassiter.

The Royals will open the season on Aug. 13 at Hawkinsville.