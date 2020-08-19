Bleckley County has seen more than half of its total cases for the entire pandemic in the last two weeks

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's daily case average continues to drop, but COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in some areas of Central Georgia.

Bleckley County has seen more than half of its total cases for the entire pandemic in the last two weeks.

Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says the reason for that is a combination of things.

"We've had a correctional facility outbreak, long-term care facility outbreak and then the rest of the cases can be tracked back to just general community spread," says Brantley.

According to the state, Bryant Nursing Center in Cochran has 51 positive cases out of their 55 residents and 28 positive tests among the staff.

"With one outbreak, it can lead to a surge in cases," says Brantley.

Cochran Mayor Billy Yeomans says 24 of the latest cases were in a state-owned correctional facility.

Since the beginning of the year, Bleckley County has seen a total of 292 cases and 11 deaths.

EMA Director Matt Kelley says he thought six months into the pandemic, they might avoid a surge.

"We saw that spike when it got into these groups where they are closer together and they don't have a whole lot of access of getting out."

He says they know they are not in a unique situation.

"I know that other counties are experiencing the same thing. We’re not unique to that, but we are doing a lot more testing."

Yeomans says he was surprised to see the numbers go up so fast.

"It all seemed like it happened at one time," he says. "Like I say, this is something that we're not used to dealing with. We have the flu every year, but it's nothing to this extent."

He's encouraging everyone to continue to be smart, wear a mask, social distance, and check on your neighbor.