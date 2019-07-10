COCHRAN, Ga. — A former Bleckley County teacher under investigation by the GBI for an inappropriate relationship with a student has been arrested.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Brantley Collins was arrested Monday on one felony count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

On Sept. 30, the GBI's Eastman office was requested by Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody to investigate a complaint of an alleged inappropriate relationship received by Superintendent Steve Smith.

Collins resigned the same day. He had been employed by the district since July 2018.

The school's website listed him as a special-education teacher.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'I'm not afraid of dying': Alex Trebek opens up about latest round of cancer treatment

GBI: Telfair County teen killed in shooting was robbery suspect

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.