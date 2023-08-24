Bleckley County to hold special election for sheriff after Coody's resignation for groping judge

The special election will be held on Nov. 7.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A Bleckley County special election will be held in November following the resignation of former Sheriff Kris Coody earlier this week.

Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody pleaded guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett at a hotel bar in Cobb County. There was a state sheriff's convention happening at the hotel.

On Monday, Coody wrote a resignation letter to the governor. Chief Deputy Daniel Cape took over as the interim sheriff shortly after Coody's resignation was announced.

The Bleckley County Probate Court posted a legal notice to qualified voters on its website to announce a special election will be held on Nov. 7.

Qualification for the special election will be held at the Office of the Probate Court of Bleckley County, located on the first floor of the Bleckley County Courthouse. The fee to qualify will be $1,927.66

The dates and hours of qualifying will be:

Monday, Sept. 11 – Thursday, Sept. 14: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Any person not registered to vote and wants to vote in the special election must be registered by Oct. 10. Early voting will run from Oct. 16- Nov. 3. They will also hold Saturday voting on Oct. 21 and 28.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. If a runoff election is needed, it will be held on Dec. 5.