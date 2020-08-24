City of Hawkinsville issues boil water advisory due to water main break

The break happened on Industrial Boulevard and caused low water pressure for some customers and loss of water for others.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The City of Hawkinsville is issuing a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The city made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

Crews are currently working to repair it.

The city says precautionary advisory is being issued because low water pressure can cause potential health hazards from back flow of water.

These are the areas the city says are impacted:

Southern Hills Golf Course Clubhouse

Camden Way

Charleston Circle

Crabapple Drive

Idlewood Circle

Oak Drive

Savannah Circle

B.H. Hall Concrete – 141 Regur Road

All customers in these locations are advised to boil their water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food until further notice.