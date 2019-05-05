DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a wreck involving a four-wheeler, according to Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith.

Smith says the accident happened off Lower River Road in Dodge County.

36-year-old Alfred Brown, of Macon, was driving the four-wheeler when he lost control of it and struck a tree.

Smith says he pronounced him at 9:48 a.m. Saturday morning, and his body was sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

