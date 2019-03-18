COCHRAN, Ga. — The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of a missing boater has been recovered.

According to Chief Deputy Daniel Cape, the Georgia State Patrol dive team found 52-year-old Larry Morrison on Monday morning.

Morrison had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Cape says they found Morrison’s body in the Ocmulgee River, downstream from the boat incident.

Sheriff Kris Coody asked for people to keep Morrison’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Over the weekend, Bleckley County deputy EMA director Barry Rowland said in all his years as a volunteer in the county, he had never seen a search effort like the one to find Morrison.

"We have some outstanding volunteers, and our volunteers are not paid, myself included. I've been in this for 35 years, and I don't do it for the money, I do it because I enjoy helping people," said Rowland.