DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — 97.4% of Dodge County High School's nearly 200 seniors graduated on time.

Riley Mullis says it's a promise they make with their principal, Susan Long, during freshman year.

"We sign a banner, we sign a certificate and we make a pledge to graduate on time with our class, and it encourages our graduation rate along with just our overall high school experience," Mullis said.

Susan Long says it's their teachers who make it happen.

"It's the relationships that teachers build with students and letting them know that we care, because at Dodge County High School, we're a family," Long said.

"They even offer me tutoring, even though I don't even take their classes -- I take classes at college -- they offer me tutoring now to help me with my college classes," Senior Mackenzie Thomas said.

"I've had teachers that I needed help with class, they would stay after 4:00 p.m. with me, or they'd be here at 7:45 in the morning -- they're always there for you," Jason Peterson said.

"We really care about our students, we truly care about our students and how they perform and then what they do after school as well," Senior science teacher Dana Niblett said.

Senior Aniyah Black says their efforts go beyond the classroom.

"They understand kids outside of school and they know the personal things kids need and they relate to us on a deeper level than just academics," Black said.

Under Principal Susan Long's leadership, Dodge County High's graduation rate went from a 90.5% in 2015 to a 97.4% this year, and she thinks they can get even higher in the future.

"We always want to do the best we can be, and if it's 100, we want 100, and if it's 110, we want 110," Long said.

Dodge County High School has the highest score in their region which includes Bleckley, Dooly, Laurens, Telfair, and Wilcox counties and Dublin City Schools.

