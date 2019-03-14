EASTMAN, Ga. — The Dodge County Sheriff says an increased police presence at the high school is the result of a text threatening harm to someone at the school.

Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says his office learned late Wednesday about a text that students were passing around that claimed someone was going to be harmed.

Right now, they are still trying to figure out who and where the text came from.

The sheriff and school district agreed to have extra deputies at the school on Thursday as a precaution, but he says there is no credible threat and the school is not on lockdown.

Supt. Michael Ward also confirmed that information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.