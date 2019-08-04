GRESSTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a woman was killed in a wreck that happened in a Dodge County work zone on Monday morning.

According to Trooper Charles Hardy at the Georgia State Patrol Helena post, the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on US-23/Highway 87 just north of Gresston.

Hardy says there was road construction, the highway was down to one lane, and a flagman had an 18-wheeler stopped.

A man driving a pickup truck ran into the back of the 18-wheeler, killing his female passenger.

When 13WMAZ spoke to Hardy around 3:30 p.m., he said he had a call out to the district attorney’s office and that charges would be pending based on the results of Georgia State Patrol’s investigation into what distracted the pickup truck driver.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation. Names were not released pending notification of next of kin.

