BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — It's prom season for high schools all around the country, and Bleckley County High School's One Act students put on a show about the realistic consequences of drunk driving.

Their powerful performance to be the life after the party earned them five stars as our school of the week!

"The whole plot of it there's two different cars of teenagers right after prom and the driver was drunk. He'd been drinking but they let him drive anyway," Gilbert said.



Carrie Gilbert and her cast mates starred in a short film shot on the athletic fields with Bleckley County juniors and seniors as a live audience. Cindy McCranie with Heartland EMS planned it.

"We just wanted to have it where the kids were having fun making plans for the future, and then the futures were changed," McCranie said.



The City of Cochran Fire Department, the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office and Bleckley Memorial Hospital made it as real as possible."Maybe it'll make them think and understand the dangers are truly there," School Resource Officer Chris Smith said.

Jace Maddox and his cast mates Keith Anderson and Carson Waters say even though they were acting, they hope their peers will take the performance seriously.



"They saw me get handcuffed and put in the cop car. They saw Lizzy laying there dead. They saw everybody being loaded up on stretchers," Maddox said.

It's just crazy like people get hurt and then you're just sitting there waiting and waiting and waiting," Anderson said.

"I never really put myself in somebody's shoes that it's happened to, and then It was just crazy how fast everything happened," Waters said.



"I just want them to come home at night, and not a wreck be their last prom picture," McCranie said.

Two Nine Productions created the film. Houston County High Schools played the video for their students as well.