COCHRAN, Ga. — The GBI says it's investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Bleckley County teacher and a student.

According to a statement from Superintendent Steve Smith, the teacher no longer works for the district, although he doesn't explain further. His statement does not name the teacher.

Smith wrote that they've turned the matter over to law enforcement and to the state board that certifies teachers, and they're both investigating.

The superintendent writes, 'To our knowledge, the former teacher had no direct authority over the student and we are unsure how the alleged relationship began.'

Smith's statement also doesn't describe the student, including their age.

But a GBI report says the Bleckley Sheriff asked them to investigate contact between a teacher and student at Bleckley County High.

Reporter Kayla Solomon is in Cochran and she'll have more on this story at 5 and 6 p.m.

