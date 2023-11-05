'Blindness was the only lasting impact': Warner Robins man has a passion for music

He says music has always been his biggest way of expressing his emotions.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia local who's proving with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

"I was a pound and six ounces at birth. I had pneumonia, meningitis," says E.Z. Cleghorn.

From birth, Cleghorn faced obstacles, and he's grateful to be alive.

"They were going to do emergency surgery with no anesthesia. They did one final scan before cutting... Blindness was the only lasting impact," says Cleghorn.

Along with determination and willpower, music has always been there for him.

"They say it's a universal language, but I feel like it's even more so when it has always been the biggest way in my life of expressing emotions," says Cleghorn.

His love for music includes his love for singing. A passion that has led him to perform in front of crowds.

"There's a fundamental difference in being blind and acting blind," says Cleghorn.

It's not about the situations you're given but how you respond that makes the difference.

"If I kick the bucket tomorrow, I can tell you even now, I've been on more stages than a lot of people get to do," says Cleghorn.