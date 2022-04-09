Block party and soul food competition held on Labor day in Macon

The community can look forward to seeing interactive art, therapy sessions, live music, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food.

At the Macon Arts Alliance Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners.

Mark says the community can look forward to seeing interactive art, therapy sessions, live music, and more.

Let's not forget the food competition!

Mark says they have over 10 cooks participating in the competition, and there will be 3 winners.

Each will get a trophy and a gift card, including one for $100 dollars for Sam's Club.

At the event, 50 bags of food will also go out to 50 families, provided by Fathers Among Men.

Mark says he wants the community to carry this event for a lifetime.

"Bring all sides of Macon together bridge that gap between community you know, have tangible opportunities fun and food like I said, and just positive energy to just pretty much show what the true narrative of Macon is," he said.

The event goes from noon until 9 p.m., and its free of charge.