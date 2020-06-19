MACON, Ga. — As people across America are re-examining buildings and statues named after people with reported ties to slavery, the focus in Macon has been on a Confederate memorial on Cotton Avenue.

It was vandalized with graffiti earlier this week, but on Friday, a group of Macon artists came together to ‘block the hate.’

The group decided to build a wall around the monument. The wall features mural work from artists like Kevin ‘Scene’ Lewis and Tiara Ponce.

Sections of the wall were covered in chalk paint so other artists could leave messages too.

Ponce hopes the art piece serves as a starting point for important conversations about race in Macon.

“Kids, adults, teens, Mercer, everyone come on down. We want you guys to show love. We need people to know that love conquers all…Macon loves you and this is a project that represents everyone,” she said.

The group also placed additional artwork in the median park at First and Poplar Street. Both installations were approved and permitted by Macon-Bibb County leaders.

