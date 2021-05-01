Bloomfield Library prepares for live animal show

The Museum of Arts and Sciences will be hosting an animal show at the library to celebrate summer reading

MACON, Ga. — A Macon library is taking children into the wild this week… the Bloomfield Library will host a live animal show on Thursday.

Kids will get one-on-one time with owls and other animals while learning about their habitats. They can bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the show.

Middle Georgia Regional Library coordinator Sylvia O’Bear says she’s excited about the unique learning opportunity.

“Due to COVID our kids have been locked at home. We want to expose them to something different, especially through the summer reading program. Bloomfield especially, we want all the kids in the area to know that the local library is here,” she said.

The library is located at 1931 Rocky Creek Road and the show starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 15.

For more information on the library's upcoming events, click here.