Dozens of cars and people lined up in the Fort Valley Festival Park waiting their turn for a delivery.

Volunteers from local churches, Blue Bird, and the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank prepared bags of canned vegetables, meat, bread, and fruit for people to take home just in time for Thanksgiving.

Organizers came up with a last-minute solution for dealing with the rainy weather, bringing food to people in their cars.

The food supply was enough to feed about 400 families and most of it ran out within one hour.

For the volunteers, this is just one of many ways to give back in the city they were raised in.

"I read a quote somewhere once that, 'Service is the rent that we pay for our space here on Earth,' and I firmly believe that, so I'm here to give back because so much has been given to me," says Shanita Bryant, a volunteer and Fort Valley native.

Jay Jones of Blue Bird says, "It's a team effort. All the volunteers, we have city employees involved here, we have police officers involved, so it's a basic citywide effort. Blue Bird led the way, but it's a team effort to make this possible today."

For the families who were there, this is one less meal they'll have to worry about.

© 2018 WMAZ