'Blue or Purple?': Macon Trinity Woods campers battle it out over spirit, creativity

This color war was to see which team had the most spirit and creative sense.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Trinity Woods is an outdoor camp for children ages 5-13, and a ministry of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity.

It is largely outdoors, lasts all summer, and usually has a long waitlist.

Macon campers are in a battle royale to see which color is the better team: purple or blue.

Madilynn Clater is on the purple team. She says her favorite part of the competition was "Capture the Captain."

"We captured the captain of our team and we make them dress up in the other teams color," Madilynn says.

Mason Herring is on the blue team. He says it was a tough battle, but the blue team started out strong.

"On the first day, it was a very close game, but we won 'Capture the Flag,' we won every cheer," Mason says.

Grace Cooper is the captain of Team Purple. She says they're storyline is "Joining the side of Thanos."

"We run around chanting, 'We are inevitable,' and like do all the iconic snaps and stuff," Grace says.

Josh Williams is the captain of Team Blue. He says what he enjoyed most was watching the campers learn.

"You come with this theme and ideas and you don't know if the kids are going to get it, but they get into it," Josh says.

Trinity Woods is celebrating 25 years on Saturday, July 23.

Past campers and staff are invited to attend.

Tell us about your favorite summer experience!