Boat 'engulfed' in fire on Lake Lanier, 2 people injured

The department said they put out the "bulk of the fire" around 1 p.m.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are investigating a boat fire that injured two people on Lake Lanier in Hall County on Sunday.

There were three people on the boat, and two were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.

The department said they went to Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford around 12:33 p.m. after receiving reports that a boat was on fire. When they arrived, fire officials said, "the boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke."

All three people were able to get into another boat before theirs was engulfed, officials. The department said the boat that caught fire was maybe 100 feet from the shore when they got there.

About 30 minutes later, at 1 p.m., firefighters had put out most of the fire and said they could bring the boat closer to the shore.