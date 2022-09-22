SLIDELL, La. — One person is dead and another injured after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning.
Lt. Joel Cromp with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that two people were on the boat when it capsized. One of them is dead, the other is being treated for their injuries.
Wildlife and fisheries originally reported that there were three people on the boat and all were found alive. Now, they say there was never a third person on the boat.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching Lake Pontchartrain early Thursday morning after the skiff boat and crew were reported overdue at a Slidell port at around 5:15 a.m.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.