Two hospitalized and one missing after boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee

According to Sgt Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources it happened at 1:30 p.m.

He says the boat was pulling tubers near Sandy Beach Park on the lake when it hit something and crashed. 

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and a third person is missing. 

Recovery crews are searching for the missing person and a specialized dive team and sonar boat are on the way along with a DNR investigative team.

This is a developing story. 

