Two hospitalized and one missing after boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee

According to Sgt Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources it happened at 1:30 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Two people are injured and one is missing after a boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee on Saturday.

He says the boat was pulling tubers near Sandy Beach Park on the lake when it hit something and crashed.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and a third person is missing.

Recovery crews are searching for the missing person and a specialized dive team and sonar boat are on the way along with a DNR investigative team.

This is a developing story.