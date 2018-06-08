Legendary folk rocker Bob Dylan is coming to Central Georgia this fall!

Spectra made the announcement Monday via a news release that Dylan will be playing a show at the Macon City Auditorium on Saturday, October 27, and fans have until Friday to save up for tickets.

They range from $52.50-122.50 and will be available for purchase on Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

The show is a part of the singer-songwriter’s ‘Never Ending Tour,’ as he’s been touring nonstop since June 1988.

His last release was a triple disc album titled ‘Triplicate’ in March 2017, though that album is just one of his three dozen that he’s released since his self-titled debut in 1962.

Dylan is widely considered to be the ‘voice of a generation’ for the 1960s due to lyrical content of his music and he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 making him one of only two people in history to be the winner of both the Nobel prize and Academy Award.

