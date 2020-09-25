Update: Body found behind Bibb educational complex on Riverside Drive identified

The call came in around 10 a.m. Friday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating after a woman was found dead in her car Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County School District, police were called after employees noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at Central Kitchen.

That's located on the back end of the Bibb Schools Martin-Whitley Educational Complex in the 2000-block of Riverside Drive.

After seeing the vehicle, campus police notified the sheriff's office and coroner's office around 10 a.m.

The woman was later identified as 31-year-old Megan Lee, of Byron.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says Lee was a traveling nurse. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine her cause of death.