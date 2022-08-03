Body found on the side of the road on Highway 341 in Crawford County by grass cutting crew

The body was discovered just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The GBI is helping in the investigation along with other agencies to identify the man.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A grass-cutting crew working Tuesday discovered a man's body in a ditch on Highway 341 in Crawford County on Tuesday, according to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

The Department of Transportation was cutting grass in the area when one of the employees found the man's body on Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coroner Sheldon Mattox pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The GBI is helping in the investigation along with other agencies to identify the man. The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.