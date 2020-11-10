GBI investigating after dead body found in Bleckley County

Investigators are on the scene now.

COCHRAN, Ga. — A woman's body was found on Broadhead Road in the northern part of Bleckley County on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies and investigators responded and found what appeared to be a dead Hispanic woman, about five feet tall and 175 pounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted and is currently on scene working with the sheriff’s office to identify the woman.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Simpson with the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.

This is a developing story, continue to check back at 13wmaz.com for more information.

