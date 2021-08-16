Foul play not suspected after body found in Macon Mall parking lot

Coroner Leon Jones says it's behind the Office Depot on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the Macon Mall parking lot.

According to a news release, the call came in just after 8 a.m. Monday. It says a person walking in the parking lot saw a man lying there unresponsive and called 911.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced 34-year-old Rashad Byrd dead at the scene.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play, but that Byrd’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.