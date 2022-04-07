Woman charged after body found in driveway of Jones County home

Investigators believe the victim was overdosing when she was dropped off on her driveway and left without medical attention

GRAY, Ga. — A Milledgeville woman now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter after a woman was found dead in Jones County last month.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call of a dead person on March 22 and found 59-year-old Terri Potts dead in the driveway of her home on Joycliff Circle.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced they arrested and charged 55-year-old Cynthia Foley with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Inv. Crystal Murphy says autopsy results aren’t back yet, but they believe Potts was overdosing when Foley drove Potts back to her home and left her in the driveway.

The reckless conduct charge is because Foley is accused of leaving Potts in the driveway and not calling 911 to get her medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and Inv. Murphy says warrants have been issued for at least one other person in connection with the case. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-986-3489.