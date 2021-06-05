Body found in Hancock County, GBI investigating

The body has not been identified at this time

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified body was found in Hancock County on Friday evening.

According to a press release from the GBI, around 7:30 p.m. the sheriff's office asked the GBI to conduct a homicide investigation in Devereux.

Around 7 p.m. they received a call about a dead person who had been found. Deputies went to the scene on Main Street and confirmed.

The GBI and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. The preliminary investigation shows that two people have been identified as staying at the residence on occasion.

Agents and Hancock County investigators are interviewing neighbors and others that have knowledge of the incident and working to find and identify the individuals that often stay at the residence.

The body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy and identification. Cause of death is not known at this time.