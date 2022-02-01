Body found by 13WMAZ journalist in Pleasant Hill confirmed to be missing Macon man

James Dumas was last seen by his family in December 2021.

MACON, Ga. — Remains found last week in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood by a 13WMAZ employee have been identified.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, they belong to 78-year-old James Dumas, who had been reported missing since December.

Jones says they confirmed the serial number of the pacemaker found in the remains matched the serial number of Dumas' pacemaker.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Dumas went missing on Dec. 9. His family hadn't seen him since he returned from dialysis that day.

13WMAZ was working on an update to the case after his daughter, Luela Gloster, called and asked for help in finding her father.

Raymond Tubb took it a step further and went looking in the woods near Dumas' Pleasant Hill home. He found a body around 1 p.m. Wednesday.