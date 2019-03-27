PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The Pulaski County Sheriff says a body found on the riverbank is a man who was reported missing back in January.

Sheriff Danny Brannen says they've identified the man as 42-year-old Kevin Patterson, of Forsyth.

Patterson's body was found at the Mile Branch Boat Landing over the weekend.

That's the same landing where someone was caught on surveillance video back on January 23 rolling Patterson's car into the river.

At the time, crews searched the river, but the sheriff says water levels were high back then and they didn't find anything.

The sheriff says there's no obvious sign of a crime, but they won't know for sure until they get a cause of death from the crime lab.

