Family says body found near Hancock State Prison is missing Houston County man

Will Barrett's wife says the man found near Hancock State Prison is her husband.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Houston County man says the man found dead in Hancock County on Thursday is him.

Will Barrett's family says he has been missing since last week, and he was last heading towards Sparta, Georgia.

According to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram, the body of a black man was found near Hancock State Prison Thursday just before 2 p.m.

Barrett's wife, Melody, told 13WMAZ Friday that the man found is her husband. She says the man's watch, clothes and wallet all match Barrett's.

Ingram did not confirm the body was Barrett's, but he did say authorities are investigating to see if the man may be him.

Ingram says the body is currently at the GBI Crime Lab and they don't have any further information at this time.