Coroner looking for family of man found dead at 1-16 and 1-75 split

MACON, Ga. — A man's body was found near the I-16 and I-75 split on Saturday.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man appeared to be homeless, and had no tattoos.

He looks to be in his late 30s or 40s.

He appears to have died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be done to verify the cause of death.

The death is still under investigation.

13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.