WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate after a body was found on a Wilcox County highway Tuesday afternoon.

That's according to J.T. Ricketson with the GBI's Perry office.

He referred further questions to Sheriff Robert Rogers, who could not be reached for comment.

But witnesses told 13WMAZ that officers found the body on Highway 280 between Rochelle and Pitts.

A secretary at the sheriff's office said Rogers would be issuing a release Wednesday.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'The last thing my camera & I saw before being tackled': UGA photo intern shares 'the' shot

Operation Hidden Eye: More than 30 arrested in Bibb County gang investigation