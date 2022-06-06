Body of 15-year-old recovered from Oconee River

Sgt. Bubba Stanford confirmed that a dive team found the body of Alex Carreto with an underwater camera.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The body of a 15-year-old has been recovered from the Oconee River.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Bubba Stanford, 15-year-old Alex Carreto was fishing Sunday on the Oconee River at a spot called the Tailraces, located just below the Lake Sinclair Dam.

Officials told 13WMAZ the Tailraces is a narrow shoot with fast currents where water releases after going through the generators at the dam.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Carreto lost his footing and fell over the bank into the river.