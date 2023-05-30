Body of 20-year-old swimmer who went missing at Amerson River Park found

According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, Raymund Ellison was found dead just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The body of the 20-year-old swimmer who went missing at Amerson River Park has been found.

Ellison went underwater Sunday evening at around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses said that he was floating behind them on an innertube, and when they looked away and then back, he was no longer there. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department dive team searched for Ellison Sunday and Monday, and his body was found Tuesday.

Ellison's body will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy this week.

According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the water was only six feet deep. He says a challenge during the search was a lot of activity on the river. People were still floating down the river over the Memorial Day weekend.

Divers also struggled because of the undercurrent moving sand and rocks underneath.