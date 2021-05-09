Body of Eatonton man who went under, never resurfaced in Oconee River found, identified

41-year-old Jeffrey Roberts went under Saturday afternoon and never resurfaced. Roberts' body was found Sunday night.

The body of a man who went under and never resurfaced in the Oconee River on Saturday was found Sunday night.

Game wardens responded to a possible drowning Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

Game Wardens and DNR aviation, along with GSP dive team and Wilkinson and Johnson county deputies searched throughout the day Sunday.

According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Game Wardens and Johnson County deputies located and recovered the body of 41-year-old Jeffrey Roberts of Eatonton.

Wilkinson County Coroner Bill Mathews says Roberts was part of a group of canoers and kayakers that left Milledgeville at the Oconee Greenway on Friday, spent the night, and then continued on downriver on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m. a group stopped near the Wilkinson, Johnson County line. Roberts went for a swim, and went under.