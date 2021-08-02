Body of Atlanta man found after Lake Blackshear drowning

The sheriff's office says the 25-year-old went under Friday and his body was found Monday

CORDELE, Ga. — The body of an Atlanta man has been found after a drowning at Lake Blackshear.

According to a news release, search and recovery efforts ended around 8 a.m. Monday when the body of 25-year-old Abraham Levy was found.

Here’s what we know

The search started on Friday around 6:30 p.m. when first responders were sent to Lake Blackshear after Levy went under and didn’t resurface.

The search lasted on-and-off due to weather throughout the weekend until Levy was found.

At this time, they do not believe foul play was involved.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Abraham Levy. I appreciate the teamwork and dedication from all personnel involved. Responders continued efforts with little rest, and while under heat advisories. They truly went above and beyond. I greatly appreciate the outpouring of assistance offered and received from local agencies, state agencies, and citizens," stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

The search involved the Department of Natural Resources, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office EMA/EMS/Fire, Georgia State Patrol and the Sumter County dive team.