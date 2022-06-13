Bibb deputies investigating after body found behind Macon Burger King

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body has been in the woods for a long time.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County authorities found a body in the woods off Romeiser Drive in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The body was located deep in the woods behind the Burger King located near Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said it appeared the body had been in the woods for a long time, but could not confirm the sex or the race of the person.

The body was found face down with a pair of black tennis shoes near the body, but Jones is unsure if the shoes belong to the person.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.