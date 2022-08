The advisory is in place due to a burst pipe.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for Hawkinsville.

According to Kimberly Jones with the Hartford Water Authority there is a boil water advisory for Hawkinsville for the next 24 hours.

She said the advisory is in place due to a burst pipe.

Jones said the advisory could effect at least 200 people.